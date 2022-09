Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating the theft of 2 bicycles from outside a house on Saturday.

It happened at Sycamore Drive, Ard Na Sidhe, Clonmel in the early hours of the morning.

Anyone with information, who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

Gardaí would like to remind everyone where possible, to securely store bicycles when not in use.