Lack of Gardaí a huge concern for locals in Templemore

Some people in the Templemore area are afraid to go outside their door in the evening.

That’s according to local public representative Eddie Moran who says the ongoing lack of Gardaí is a huge concern.

He feels the criminal element are aware of the situation in Templemore and other areas.

“They probably are aware of it as its happening in every town and village in the country now and its creeping into our area now in Templemore as well and its not good enough now in this day and age.

“Some people are frightened of their lives – they won’t even go outside the door after 6 o’clock in the evening. That’s not a lie.

“Years ago people would walk the streets at all hours of the night and you’d always meet a Garda. Now you can’t – we haven’t got the power there in the town.

Councillor Moran says when you factor in Gardaí on annual leave or sick leave the numbers available are shockingly low.

“The Gardaí in Templemore are covering a massive area with what Gardaí they have.

“We were told a long time ago that we would have more Gardaí on the beat in Templemore and surrounding areas but we haven’t got them.

“There’s only two Gardai at a time in the station and two have to go out together in a squad car. Ant-social behaviour, drugs, car accidents, matches – there’s all different things they have to cover and I tell you Gardaí are doing a great job with what they have in Templemore.”