Investigation into dumping of raw meat concludes

The person responsible for the dumping of raw meat in West Tipperary has been identified.

A large pile of meat wrapped in bags was discovered in the Lattin – Cullen area earlier this month.

At the time a local knackery was called in to dispose of the meat.

The issue was raised by Councillor John Crosse at today’s meeting of the Tipperary Municipal District.

He was told that a multi-agency investigation involving Gardaí, the Department of Agriculture, the Food Safety Authority and Tipperary County Council has led to the person responsible paying for the clean-up operation.

They guilty party has also been issued with a warning letter.