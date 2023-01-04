Gardaí appeal for information on Clonmel incident

A man has been arrested following an incident in Clonmel this week.

At approximately 11.30am on Monday morning Gardaí received a report of two men in pursuit of another male through Bianconi Drive in the town.

Gardaí conducted a search of the area and following enquiries a man in his 20’s – who is understood to have been one of those involved in the pursuit – was located and arrested for public order offences.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.