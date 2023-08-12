Council campaign aims to highlight blight of roadside litter

A major drive is being made later this month to raise awareness of the blight of roadside litter across Tipperary

The County Council is running a litter pick week from the 21st to the 27th August.

Solving the county’s litter problem is not easy but Tipperary County Council is hoping that their new ‘Think Before You Throw’ campaign will help.

The campaign is urging everyone to take personal responsibility for disposing of their litter correctly to “Keep Tipp Litter Free” and to protect our environment for now and for future generations.

The council is urging people to get together as a group, rally your neighbours, friends, local community groups, local sports clubs and Tidy Towns and work together to help keep Tipp Litter Free in ’23.

Interested groups should register on the Tipperary County Council website at tipperarycoco.ie to receive a free litter pick pack.

Litter collected in the specially branded bags will be accepted free of charge at any of Tipperary County Council’s Recycling Centres or Civic Amenity Sites from 21st August to 2nd September.