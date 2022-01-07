Vaccination clinic for 5 – 11 year olds in Nenagh today

Many Covid-19 vaccine clinics will open to 5-11 year olds later today.

Some kids in the cohort with underlying conditions have been given the jab since earlier this week, but the system opens to the wider population today.

Operations Manager of the Mid-West Vaccination Centres, Nora Barry, says they’ve softened the appearance of the centres as a result with more artwork, as well as offering stickers and treats.

The first clinic for 5-11 year olds at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh is between 2 – 6.30pm today.

Registration for an appointment is compulsory beforehand through the HSE vaccine website.

Nora Barry, Operations Manager of the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres, said: “This effort is aimed at softening the appearance of the sites for young children who may well be quite overwhelmed by the prospect of receiving a vaccination against COVID-19, which they will have all heard so much about at home from older siblings, their parents, and on the news.”

“The measures are being introduced across all three centres, and we’re deeply appreciative of the efforts of staff who, at a time when they’re also running scheduled and walk-in clinics for primary vaccinations and booster doses for all ages, have worked so hard to make the vaccination experience a positive one for little ones across the region,” Ms Barry said.

She explained: “We are adding colourful posters and wall art to the interiors of the vaccination booths, and every child vaccinated will receive stickers. A member of staff will be on hand in the post-vaccination waiting area to talk to any children who might like to ask questions about vaccination, and we will also give the children a little snack treat when they’re leaving.”

“In our centres, vaccinators and administration staff, have created beautiful illustrations on the vaccination booths, providing great reassurance for younger children waiting in line with their parents or guardians to be called into the booths for vaccination. The feedback we’ve been getting, from children and parents/guardians alike, has been very positive,” Ms Barry added.