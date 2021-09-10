Roscrea – Templemore has 3rd lowest Covid rate in the country

The Clonmel Local Electoral Area has the highest Covid incidence rate in County Tipperary at 888 cases per 100,000 people with 216 new cases in the fortnight to last Monday.

This is followed by Thurles at 480 per 100,000 with 93 new cases.

30 new cases in the last fortnight has left the Roscrea – Templemore local electoral area with the lowest incidence rate in Tipperary and the third lowest in the country at 181 per 100,000.

Two parts of County Monaghan have the worst Covid incidence rates in the country at over 1,500 per 100,000.

Clonmel: 216 (new cases) / 888 (cases per 100,000 people)

Thurles: 93 /480

Carrick on Suir: 74/381

Cashel-Tipperary: 95/347

Newport: 54/330

Cahir: 40/272

Nenagh: 49/229

Roscrea – Templemore: 30/181

National Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people – 451