Tipperary’s Pandemic Unemployment Payment figure continues to drop in line with the reopening of the economy.

6,632 are receiving the PUP in the county this week, a drop of 400 or just under 6 percent on last week’s total.

An additional 940 people have also closed their claim in Tipperary in the last week, and won’t receive the payment from next week.

Nationally, 267,000 people are receiving the PUP this week, down 18,000 on last week.