Works underway on major upgrade Cahir wastewater treatment plant

The €3 million investment by Uisce Éireann will result in a significant expansion in capacity as well as ensuring compliance with regulations.

The works are due for completion by the end of next year.

Uisce Éireann Programme Manager Paul Fallon says the upgrade is badly needed as the current facility in Cahir is very close to capacity.

“The project will result in a 10% increase in capacity of the wastewater treatment plant up to a capacity of 5,500 population equivalent. The treatment plant was coming close to its capacity and there was little room for future housing and development. This will facilitate growth and development in the area and allow for compliance with national and EU regulations which will provide a lot of benefits to the environment and the River Suir in particular.”

Paul Fallon says when the upgrade is complete there will also be capacity for further expansion in years to come.

“The works have just commenced in recent months and it is programmed to be completed by the end of 2024. We’re putting in facilities now so that it can be future proofed that it can be easily upgraded – we have included for a ten year horizon here but it can be easily upgraded again for a future capacity. That provision is being put in at the moment.”