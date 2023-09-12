Water restrictions remain in place on Ardfinnan supply

Night time water restrictions remain in place for customers supplied by the Ardfinnan Regional Public Water Supply.

According to Uisce Éireann this is to ensure a daytime supply for the community.

The restrictions, which are in place from 9pm each evening to 7am the following morning, are required to help reservoir levels recover.

The areas affected include Ardfinnan, Cranna, Ballybrado, Kilcommon, Roosca, Castlegrace, Newcastle, Middlequarter and surrounding areas.

Some customers may experience reduced pressure while others may experience water outages.

Water levels are being reviewed daily and the restrictions will be in place until Friday, 15 September.