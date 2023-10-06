Tipperary man to undertake multi-marathon challenge for NCBI

A Tipperary man plans on running from Malin Head in County Donegal to Ireland’s most southerly point at Mizen Head in County Cork.

The challenge facing Peter Ryan starts on Sunday and will take place over five days, with the longest leg seeing the Drombane man run the equivalent of over three marathons in just one day.

Peter is legally blind having begun losing his sight at the age of 19 – funds raised from the 586km challenge will be donated to the National Council for the Blind of Ireland to aid the development of the country’s first mobile unit, the Vision Van.

The 33 year old admits he’s heading into unknown territory.

“The smallest day is 108 kilometres – my longest one will be 130. The breakdown of the days, I’m trying to run I suppose in 15 to 20k segments and rehydrate, get some food into me and keep the pace low. Obviously I’m not going tearing off at this – I don’t know what way the body reacts on Day 2. I have done a lot of training obviously – I’m confident of the majority of Day 1 between the team support and stuff like that. But everything after that is pretty much unknown territory.”

Peter is due to arrive in Nenagh on Tuesday evening at the end of Day 3.

