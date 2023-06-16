Tipperary Lotto winners collected cheques from National Lottery HQ

The holder of a quick-pick ticket purchased at Centra, Old Bridge in Clonmel was in Dublin yesterday to collect the €500,000 they won on Tuesday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

A trip to Switzerland and New York City are just two of the top destinations this couple hope to travel to first following their big win.

A second winner from Tipperary travelled up to Dublin to collect a cheque worth a handsome €45,000 which they won on a scratch card.

The player won the Top Prize on the Fire 4’s Ice 5’s scratch card purchased at Top Oil Service Station in Cahir.

A holiday to Greece, a new car and some home improvements are just some of the plans the winner has with their new-found prize money.