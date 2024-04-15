Tipp projects allocated funding for walking trails

The government has announced a €400,000 funding boost for walking trails around the country including Tipperary

It’ll go towards upgrading 43 trails in 14 counties, including resurfacing walkways and providing seating and recreational areas.

A maximum of €10,000 is available for farmers and landowners to maintain trails that cross their land, and the work must be completed within the calendar year.

The local projects approved for funding are the Multeen Way in West Tipp, the Kilcommon Pilgrim Loop, St Declan’s Way and the Lough Derg Way.

In all the Premier County has been allocated nearly €38,000 while another €10,000 will go to examine possibility of re-routing of the Ballyhoura Way between Tipp Town and Glen of Aherlow along the River Arra.