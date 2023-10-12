Peter Ryan into the last day of running the length of Ireland

Peter Ryan and his support crew are getting back on the road on the final day of the Tipperary man’s epic run from Malin Head to Mizen Head.

The Drombane native has been running well over 100 kilometres a day for the last four days and will this morning set out from Millstreet to cover the final leg to Mizen.

The Paralympian is raising funds for the NCBI to get Ireland’s first Vision Van on the road – so far people have donated over €47,500.

Peter has just 10% vision and as well as competing in the Paralympics has also completed the Race Around Ireland on a tandem with Carrick on Suir’s Sean Hahessy.

Appropriately he will complete his 586 kilometre trek on World Sight Day.

You can track Peter’s progress here while donations can be made here