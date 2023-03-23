Much needed works to be carried out at local playground

The allocation of funding for works at a playground in North Tipp has been given a warm welcome.

€25,000 has been confirmed for the amenity in Borrisokane.

Councillor Michael O’Meara outlines the works that are to be carried out.

“This is money that is allocated from our General Municipal Allocation – it’s to resolve drainage issues, local repairs, kerbing and resurfacing.

“It’s very, very welcome because this playground is in existence for over 20 years and it needs some remedial work done now. The playground is very much used by a lot of people in the town and the environs and indeed they come from other towns around the area.”

Cllr O’Meara is hoping the works can be completed quickly.

“Well it will start during the year – hopefully in the next two to three months. The best time to do this is in the summertime – there’s drainage works that need to be done so the best time to tackle that is in the dry weather. So hopefully it’ll get done earlier in the year rather than later.”