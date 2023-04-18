Moran: Lack of public toilets in Templemore Town Park needs to be addressed

There are continued calls for Tipperary County Council to reinstate public toilets in Templemore park.

Councillor Eddie Moran has long been advocating for the installation of public toilets at the park and says it’s the only thing left to fix as the park has seen many upgrades to attract more people.

He once again brought the issue up at this month’s meeting of Thurles MD, calling for the council to really consider the suggestion as he has received representations about the lack of toilet facilities.

Cllr. Moran says it can create a huge strain on families with young kids who use the park.

“In this day and age, public toilets need to be put in a park. We have young kids coming there with special needs, with their minders and carers helping them, and there’s no place to go to go to the toilet. They have to load them up in a van or a car and take them back to where they’re staying in the wet. We have a nice park in Templemore, and public toilet facilities would be great.”

Templemore Park also needs good public toilets to facilitate the needs of the elderly and disabled locals according to the independent councillor.

He says while the nearby GAA pitch has toilets, they’re not always open and it isn’t feasible or fair to expect people or the GAA to have it as the only option for park users.

“You have elderly people and people in wheelchairs coming into the town park for a day. They’re just not suitable, and, well done to GAA and the Pitch n Putt, they’re there for them when they want them, but don’t be opened all the time either; they’re entitled to do that; that’s their own business, but they’re there to let the public in; they’re not stopping anyone from going in. But it’s not fair to them or the people using the park.”