Local Lotto winners collect €1 million cheque

A syndicate of two left National Lottery headquarters in ‘Tip-Top’ form this afternoon after they collected a cheque for €1 million thanks to a ticket purchased in Tipperary.

They won the money in the 2pm Daily Millions draw on Saturday April 15th.

The ticket was sold at Spar in Borrisokane.

The syndicate, who wish to keep their win private, revealed that they didn’t check the ticket until the day after the draw.

They hid the ticket in an envelope, on top of a cupboard in the utility room and checked on it every day until travelling up to Dublin.

The syndicate expressed their excitement at all the choices and opportunities the newfound fortune will bring them, with a holiday of a lifetime being top of the priority list.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.