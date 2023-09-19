Hayes Hotel honoured by Thurles Tidy Towns group

The winner of the Best Presented Business Premises in Thurles has been announced.

Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns have chosen Hayes Hotel as this year’s recipient of the Kathleen Wright Perpetual Trophy.

The competition focuses on the external appearance of businesses in the town.

The judge was impressed by the colourful summer window boxes, fresh paintwork and selection of flags which make a great impression on visitors to the town.

The outdoor seating area was also seen as a welcome addition during the summer.