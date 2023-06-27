More groups want access to running track at Clonmel Sports hub

The recently opened Regional Sports hub in Clonmel is proving extremely popular.

Already a number of sports clubs have expressed an interest in using the facility at the TUS campus on the N24.

The multi-million Euro project is a joint venture between Tipperary County Council and the Technological University of the Shannon along with Clonmel Athletic Club, Clonmel Cycling Club and Clonmel Triathlon Club.

However local Councillor Michael Murphy says other groups would like to benefit from the IAAF standard running track in particular.

“A fantastic site that I think will set Clonmel as a destination for local, regional, national and indeed international sporting events.

“I’m conscious that there’s a lot of smaller clubs that are really, really anxious to use the facilities. They’re happy to use them early in the morning or late in the evening. I think the more the site is used the less threat there is from anti-social behaviour.

“Really its to set up a framework, a structure whereby smaller clubs can have a facility for booking the site – and they’re quite happy to pay for the use of the site but just want access.

“And in that context I welcome the response from the District Administrator that steps are being taken so as to create a framework for smaller clubs, smaller associations, smaller groups can use in particular the running track.”