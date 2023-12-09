Crews working to restore water supply in Clonmel

Uisce Éireann crews are working to restore water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers in Clonmel due to essential works on the network.

The works may cause low pressure and/or supply disruptions to some customers on Slievenamon Road, Tivoli Heights, Powerstown Way and Silversprings

Every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore supply to those impacted with works expected to be completed by 4pm this afternoon.

It typically takes 2 to 3 hours before water supply is restored to all customers, especially for those at the end of the network or on higher ground.

As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes.

Uisce Éireann continues to appeal to customers to conserve water to help restore normal water supply to impacted customers as quickly as possible. While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute. Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use. For more water conservation advice, please visit www.water.ie/conserve

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie, on X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Business customers can sign up to Uisce Éireann’s text alert service to receive updates on supply interruptions over four hours in duration at www.water.ie/business-updates. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit www.water.ie/vulnerablecustomer.