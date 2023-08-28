Clonmel mourns the loss of four young lives

Thousands of people turned out for a vigil in Clonmel last night in honour of the 4 young people who died in a crash last Friday evening.

Grace McSweeney, her brother Luke, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey were killed while on their way to celebrate their Leaving Cert results.

Post mortems will take place later this week on their bodies.

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy says locals wanted to express their sympathy to their families.

“When this nightmare occurred on Friday night it brought home to us that it’s always there when you go out on the road at night are you going to return. And I think this is a way of the community coming out and showing their feelings to the families involved.”

School chaplain in Clonmel, Father Michael Toomey who spoke at yesterday’s vigil says the whole town’s devastated.

“Well in the last few days obviously we’ve been providing support to the students – to the friends of the three girls and the young man who have died – in our schools. But this has affected the entire community and now this evening we are able to come and gather – you see from the age range here it’s not just young people it’s the older population because it could have been someone else’s child or grandchild.”