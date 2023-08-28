C-SAW founder urges people to be there for family and friends of Clonmel crash victims

The people of Clonmel need to continue to rally round those bereaved following last Friday’s crash which claimed the lives of four young people.

There has been a huge outpouring of support across the community since news spread about the deaths of Grace and Luke McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy.

Thousands turned out for a vigil in their memory in Clonmel last night.

C-SAW opened their doors on Saturday and Sunday evening – founder of the listening service Joe Leahy says its in the weeks and months ahead that the families and friends of Zoey, Nicole, Grace and Luke will need the support of those around them.

“There’ll be funerals sadly coming up this week maybe into early next week. Once those are over its then that the families really need the support. They need the support of neighbours, and I would encourage friends to please continue to stay in touch with each other, neighbours continue and parents continue to stay in touch with each other on an ongoing basis because this is going to take a long, long time.”