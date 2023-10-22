Clonmel coast to victory to claim 21st county title

Clonmel Commercials coasted past JK Brackens to claim a landmark 21st county Tipperary football title in Thurles this afternoon. The south side scored a comprehensive victory over their mid rivals, tearing Brackens apart with three early first-half goals and consolidating their advantage with three more after the interval.

The final score in Thurles was Clonmel Commercials 6-07, JK Brackens 2-06.

Brackens fought admirably throughout, but they were ultimately outplayed by a seasoned and classy Clonmel outfit. Michael Quinlivan (1-02) was to the fore, as was Seánie O’Connor (2-03), as Clonmel breezed into an early lead and never lost control thereafter.

On a crisp autumnal day in Semple Stadium, the reigning county champions seized the initiative from the get-go and treated spectators to a sublime all-round team performance. The win ensures that Clonmel progress to a Munster quarter-final, where the winners of the Limerick county final (Adare or Newcastle West) await.