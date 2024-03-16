The Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council is stepping down.

Joe McGrath has announced that he’ll be retiring when his contract expires at the end of May.

He’s served as head of the local authority since the merger of North and South in 2014 after taking up the position of dual County Manager for both Council’s the year before.

He’d been in charge of North Tipperary County Council from 2010.

He’s been City Manager at Galway City Council before that and had also worked in local authorities in Kerry, Limerick and Wicklow.

When asked about his role before his retirement date, Mr McGrath said: ”It has been a particular honour to hold the position of Chief Executive in my home county.”