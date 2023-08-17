Uisce Éireann urged to attend Clonmel meeting on water disruption

Persistent problems with the water supply in Clonmel will be discussed by local businesses next week.

Members of the Clonmel Business Network will gather on Monday night in the Talbot Hotel in the wake of a spate of outages and boil water notices in the area in recent weeks.

General manager of the Talbot Hotel William Burke says the service being provided by Uisce Éireann is simply not acceptable.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said the failure of the utility’s Head of Asset Operations to confirm they would be represented at the meeting was disappointing to say the least.

“From April to now there’s been 36 outages in Clonmel – that’s over 25% of days where there’s been an outage in the town of Clonmel. That’s a huge amount of outages and that’s something that the business community are really, really put out by and they’re really angered by this.

“The refusal yesterday to confirm that they would meet the businesses has really angered a lot of us – like we’ve over 70 businesses in our network at the moment and they really, really want to get these issues sorted for the betterment of their businesses.”