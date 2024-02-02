Coveney: Government to support struggling Tipp businesses

The Enterprise Minister says the government is trying to help Tipperary business stay afloat.

There’s been massive concern locally after the high profile closure of two restaurants in Tipp Town in the last month.

Simon Coveney was in the area yesterday evening to open the Irish headquarters of Nephin Renewable Gas who are planning to become the top producer biomethane in Ireland.

He says a huge amount of funding is being made available to local business in the Cost of Doing Business grants over the next two months.