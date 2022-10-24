Clonmel Credit Union make significant investment in building

Clonmel Credit Union says a recent award is acknowledgement of their continued investment in the area.

At this year’s Tipperary Business Awards they were named winners in the Outstanding Customer Service Category.

CEO of the local branch Padraig Enright says this was a very special award to get as they have spent the last few months improving their offering based on customer feedback.

So far this year they have given 8,000 loans out as well as upgrading the building to be more eco-friendly.

“This will see us make substantial cost savings into the future particularly given the energy crisis.. in total our investment over the last few years has been around €2 million.”

CEO Padraig Enright also says anyone who switches to their services will be a member not just a customer.

He was commenting on the decision of some banks operating in the county to withdraw from the market, stating that the Credit Union is now a very respected and viable option.

Speaking to Tipp FM Padraig said anyone trying to choose a new provider should consider their current accounts.

“If you are seeking an alternative if you are looking at switching we have a full service current account very good value for money … we would urge people to look at the alternatives and your local credit union is a very credible option we’d love to have a chat with you.”

“You’re not coming in as a customer your coming in as a member.”