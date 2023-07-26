Wuthering Heights Fund-Raising Auction takes place in Cahir

A fund raising auction for Cuan Saor and the Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre will take place this evening.

Cahir Arts and the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh are collaborating to host a Wuthering Heights Fund-Raising Auction which will feature music and poetry.

It will be held in Cahir House Hotel with viewing starting at 7pm and the auction commencing at 8pm.

The auction event promises to be a community celebration of the Arts with auction sales interspersed with music and poetry reading from local poets and performers.

Over thirty artists have donated original paintings and prints for auction with the total value estimated at over €7,000.