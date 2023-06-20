Clonmel Rugby Club planning weekend of live music

Clonmel Rugby Club will host their inaugural music event this coming July.

On Friday 7th, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th of July the Heineken Live Music Festival will be held at the club grounds on the Cashel Road.

JJ Killian is Chairperson of Clonmel RFC and feels this is going to be a very unique weekend for the town, with music for different tastes.

On Saturday Hermitage Green will play with Oscar Blue supporting them.

However, the club will also have their own male voice choir there on the opening day to provide the entertainment.

“The male voice choir in the Rugby Club is a feat in itself. It is about 50 members of the rugby club who got together a number of years ago and they have performed in public and have done Christmas concert and all sorts of things and their musical director Joe Sheehan who will also perform with D’Eagles so he will have a busy, busy weekend. But the Male Voice Choir is a terrific show and they will have some guests as well – they will have Enda Donnellan and also Carla Treacy who is a soprano from Wexford.”

JJ Killian says that events like this are important for raising money.

“We have done all sort of fundraising things over the years, Fran as you know over the running a rugby club and especially now we are a senior rugby club paying in the All-Ireland League, applying in the AIL is an expensive business so we are always fundraising. This thought would be buzzing around like in any club sometimes you pick up a thought and you forget about it again but we’ve got it this year and we’ve this concert weekend and we think it is going to be hugely successful.”

Booking is on www.clonmelrfc.ie