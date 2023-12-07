Much needed funding approved for local animal welfare groups

A number of Tipperary animal welfare charities have been included in funding from the Department of Agriculture.

Between them the six groups are to receive almost €200,000 from a national allocation of €6 million.

The main beneficiary in Tipp is PAWS in Mullinahone who have been allocated almost €76,500.

Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue will receive €22,350 – Anne Williamson says while the funding is a huge boost it still doesn’t cover the costs associated with running the sanctuary.

“I’m looking after 19 horses here at the moment and in this weather its difficult because most of them have to be in and you have to muck them out. They have to be fed every day and they have to be wormed and they have veterinary fees. The price of feed is practically doubled – when we were paying €9 or €10 for a bag you’re paying €16 or €17 now. And a bag of nuts doesn’t go far – it might feed a horse for a few days and that’d be it.”

The other local beneficiaries are Roscrea SPCA who will get over €37,600 towards their costs while Mo Chara Animal Rescue will get €34,500 in much needed funding.

The Haven Rescue earmarked for over €19,000 while Great Hounds in Need get €9,000.