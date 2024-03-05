Local animal rescue cannot take any more dogs

A North Tipperary based dog rescue has had to shut its doors to new entrants because it’s unable to accept any more.
The Haven believes it’s going to be “seriously over capacity” by the time the weekend comes.
It has called on people to think about adopting a pup, and get in contact if interested.
Co-founder Jenny Nolan says there are a number of reasons why so many dogs are being returned.
“People just are not putting the thought into these animals. Dogs are going to be with you for 15 years all going well. There’s the housing crisis as well – people are moving houses, people are moving back in with parents – they can’t bring the dogs with them. Some people are emigrating and they can’t bring the dogs with them.”