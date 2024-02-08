Investigations underway into attempts to poison badgers in North Tipp

Badgers have been saved from an attempt to kill them with poison apples in north Tipperary.

Staff from the department of Agriculture disrupted the attempt to poison a known badger sett last month in an area north of the village of Carrig.

They found a number of apples at the entrance to the set and noticed they’d been laced with an unidentified substance.

Local National Parks and Wildlife Service personnel were notified and had the substance tested at the Regional Veterinary Lab in Athlone

It is being treated as a premeditated attempt to poison a protected wild animal and they are appealing to anybody with information to come forward.