Browne calls for more effective food regulator

A Tipperary TD has called for the Agricultural Committee recommendations to be taken onboard to give real protection to farmers.

The perceived effectiveness of the Office for Transparency and Fairness as proposed by the Minister fails to provide the protections needed by producers according to the committee’s report published last week.

Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne says we need a food regulator that actively protects the interests of farmers instead of the bill presented by the Minster which has limited scope.

Deputy Browne says the Minister must take the recommendations onboard so that the inadequate Bill he presented, is revised and supports farmers and rural communities.