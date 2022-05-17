52 applications for Streetscape & Shopfront Enhancement Scheme in Carrick-on-Suir

There have been 52 applications for funding under the Streetscape & Shopfront Enhancement Scheme in Carrick-on-Suir.

One town in each district has been chosen under the scheme with Carrick town picked along side Roscrea,Cashel,Cahir, and Nenagh.

This scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and had allocated Carrick-on-Suir an initial budget of over €43,600.

This has increased to €181,330, with the applications received for projects coming in at an overall costing in excess of €203,000.

11 smaller projects are also finalised for a total spend of €12,300.

The applications closed at the end of April and the council is confident it will be in position to spend all of the funding.