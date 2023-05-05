The 5.45 – Jerry Kelly on Killenaule being ‘left behind’ regarding speed measures

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45:

A town in the south of the county feels they have been left behind by the council.

Residents in Killenaule have long called for speed control measures to be introduced in the area as is seen in their surrounding towns and villages.

I have been at countless council meetings where the lack of safety measures has been raised and time and time again there is the same conversation around it being a speed issue and therefore a behaviour issue and something the Gardaí should deal with.

However, that doesn’t help to allay the concerns of the people of Killenaule and Sheila Naughton has been speaking to Jerry Kelly a member of the Killenaule Community Group about what they need to see:

