The 5.45 – Cllr. Roger Kennedy on walkway for Ukrainians living at Dundrum House

At this month’s meeting of the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District, Councillor Roger Kennedy brought forward a motion for a walkway on a route frequently used by Ukrainian refugees who are being housed at Dundrum House.

The current pathway, he says, isn’t sufficient and is potentially dangerous for those who wish to travel to Dundrum village by foot from the location.

The motion was passed, and an application to the Integration Minister will be prepared for a walkway from Dundrum House to the village after being ineligible for the Community Application Grants.

Jody Coffey spoke with Cllr. Kennedy in more detail after the meeting, starting by asking exactly how many Ukrainians reside at Dundrum House:

