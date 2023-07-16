19-year-old man dies following two car collision near Tipp Town

A 19-year-old man has died following a two car collision in Tipperary.

The crash happened on the N24 in Ballykisteen shortly before 9pm last night.

The driver of the car and three others have been taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

The N24 in Ballykisteen near Tipp Town remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.