Tipperary artist Jack Keeshan has gained traction online in recent months, after the release of his song ‘Red Moon’, which delves into the topics of mental health and addiction….

It now has over 80-thousand listens on Spotify…

He has been on an Irish tour and is supporting acts like Kiera Dignam, Ryan Sheridan and Emma Langford as of recently and is now planning a summer tour of his own…..

Jack joined us this morning…