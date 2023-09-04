Extra Time Monday 4 September 2023

This week we take time to analyze the final round of the senior and intermediate football championships. Who is left standing in the quarter finals and who is facing a dog fight in relegation. Tom McGrath and John O’Shea run the rule over the tables for us. Ger Kinane on camogie and Barry Ryan on the TSDL. We also hear from Jennifer O’Donnell on her back to back Derby success. We hope you like…

