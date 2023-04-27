Will Fleury’s opponent for PFL Light heavyweight tournament has been revealed

Tipperary’s Will Fleury has discovered his next opponent in the PFL Light heavyweight tournament

The Cahir man will fight the 2022 Light Heavyweight champion Robert Wilkinson in this season’s second round matchup.

The Australian beat former UFC title contender Thiago Santos in round one and holds a professional record of 18 wins and 2 losses.





Meanwhile, Fleury beat Krzysztof Jotko via Split decision earlier this month to improve his record to 12-3.

To earn enough points to guarantee a playoff place in the $1 million tournament, both men will have to win via knockout or submission.

The bout is scheduled to take place on June 8th in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.