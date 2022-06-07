Tipp Gardaí find man in possession of drugs worth €11,000

A man in his 50’s has been arrested in Tipperary Town in relation to a drug seizure over the weekend.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the man was found with over 5,000 tablets, with an estimated street value of €10,300. Cannabis with an estimated street value of €700 was also seized.

The man was detained by members of the Tipperary Town Drugs Unit and the Divisional Crime Task Force and he was charged with Possession of Drugs.





He appeared in court in Thurles today and was released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again at a future date.