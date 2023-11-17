Tipp Councillor says the Government have been reckless in refugee placement

A Tipperary Councillor says that the Government has been absolutely reckless with how they have handled the refugee crisis.

Cllr Seamie Morris says the recent unrest in Cashel along with growing anti social behaviour in Roscrea, is further evidence that the Government has completely mishandled the number of people coming in to the Country and the impact it would have on small communities.

There have also been protests taking place in Rosslare this week following the news that at least 170 international protection applicants will be placed in accommodation there within the coming weeks.





Speaking to Tipp Today, Nenagh Councillor Seamie Morris, says it became clear early on, that there was no consideration for the effect it would have on communities…

“As Councillors we really were blindsided by the decision and the fact that the Department are moving people down without talking to anyone. We asked for a multi agency approach on this and asked for people to come down and talk to us, now I will say this, we had to drag them down kicking and screaming and their attitude towards us was horrific”.

He added, “What has happened over the last couple of years is the Government have taken the absolute P.I.S.S”