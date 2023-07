Three divisional hurling finals take place today.

The action gets underway in Littleton at 1pm with the Mid senior hurling final.

That one sees Upperchurch-Drombane go in search of a first ever title when they meet 46-time champions Thurles Sarsfields.





Meanwhile at 1.15pm in Toomevara, Borrisokane play Moneygall in the North Intermediate hurling final.

Then at 7pm in Nenagh this evening, Burgess and Lorrha contest the North Premier Intermediate hurling final.