All systems go for Sunday’s Devil’s Bit Music Festival

It’s all systems go for tomorrow’s Devil’s Bit Music Festival.

It promises to cater for a wide range of musical tastes with everything from Europe’s top Fleetwood Mac tribute band to local artists.

It takes place at a site on the foothills of the Devil’s Bit and will also have a variety of food stalls.





Festival organiser Tom Kenneally says they were delighted to bring the Dillon Quirke Foundation on board as their chosen charity for the festival.

“I had a double bypass myself in 2017 so I’m lucky to be here I suppose. I can see the significance of what the Quirke family are trying to do. I’m a mad fan of hurling – of Tipperary hurling and hurling in general . Everybody remembers that night when Dillon passed away in Thurles. I was talking to Dan (Quirke) and they’re happy to be on board with us.”

Gates open at 12.30 tomorrow afternoon and the entertainment continues until around 10 o’clock.

Tom Kenneally says it’s an opportunity for the local community to get together.

“We’re up at the top end of the Parish here in Drom & Inch and we have our neighbouring parishes around us – Toomevara, Borrisoleigh and Templemore just over the way. On a good day it’s nice to be looking out across the county. Just to get people…to keep rural Ireland alive I suppose. Try to keep doing things in rural Ireland – we don’t always have to be driving to Dublin for concerts.”

More information on the festival and tickets can be gotten here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/devils-bit-music-festival-tickets-608571372357.