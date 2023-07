Next weekend will see swimmers line up for an annual charity swim in Carrick-on-Suir.

The Barry McCarthy Memorial Swim is an annual race in its 13th year that takes place in the River Suir at Seán Healy Park in Carrick-on-Suir, and this year will be on Saturday, July 15th.

The first race for the Barry McCarthy Swims, run by Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club, will start at 4.30pm., with registration opening at 3pm.





All funds raised from the swims will be donated to South Tipperary Hospice.