Retired Garda Sergeant in Templemore launches her book ‘A Granny’s Journey Through the Pandemic’

A retired Garda Sergeant in Templemore has written a book of poetry, which will be launched towards the end of the month.

Mary d’Estelle Roe, like many, discovered a hidden talent and a love for something new during lockdown.

She had written small poems before, but while cocooning, she wrote more and will now launch her book ‘A Granny’s Journey Through the Pandemic’.





The launch takes place on Thursday, March 24th in Templemore Arms at 8pm and all are welcome to attend.

Speaking during the week to Tipp FM, Mary explained how she started out writing the book.

“I suppose it was through the two years that I did discover it, probably because of the cocooning and I was gone from a very busy lifestyle where I was hardly ever at home doing nothing, to sitting in the back garden or sitting in the kitchen wondering what’s next.

“And I suppose, Covid, the fear of the unknown, looking outside to nature, all these things kind of went into my innermost thoughts.

“I had dabbled a little bit, but basically only when my colleagues would be retiring from an Garda Síochána.”