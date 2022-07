It’s gone full-time in today’s three county senior football championship games.

Rockwell Rovers defeated newcomers Drom-Inch 3-11 to 0-14 in Group 2 whilst the other game in the group saw Moyle Rovers defeat Kilsheelan-Kilcash 2-14 to 1-08.

In Group 4, Ballyporeen were 1-11 to 0-09 winners over Éire Óg Annacarty.





The results from yesterday’s games are here.