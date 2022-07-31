RESULTS: Wins for Loughmore, Commercials & Ballina as football championships take flight

The county senior football championship got underway in Tipperary last night.

County champions Loughmore-Castleiney got their campaign off to a winning start with a 0-12 to 0-07 win over Ardfinnan whilst elsewhere in Group 3, Moycarley-Borris beat Aherlow 2-09 to 1-05.

Last year’s beaten finalists Clonmel Commercials defeated Killenaule 1-14 to 0-09 whilst the other Group 1 game saw Upperchurch-Drombane defeat Cahir 1-12 to 1-08.





One game in Group 4 took place last night, that one saw JK Brackens beat Arravale Rovers 0-09 to 0-07.

Meanwhile in the Intermediate championship last night, newcomers Ballina were 0-11 to 0-03 winners over Moyne/Templetuohy.

Seven more games across the county’s top two football grades take place today.

In the senior championship, Rockwell Rovers take on newcomers Drom-Inch in Boherlahan at 12pm, Ballyporeen play Éire Óg Annacarty in Cahir at 12.30pm whilst at 1pm Moyle Rovers play Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

Football analyst Anthony Shelly says Kilsheelan have the talent to go far but with Mark Kehoe and Bill Maher possibly out of today’s game, they may find it tough:

“If you look at their team sheet, you think yeah they should have been in in a county final at least at this stage but I believe they’ll be going in to this game without Bill Maher, I think he came on last Sunday.

“They took Loughmore to a point last year, with the talent they have they will be there at the business end but I think without Bill and I’m not sure if Mark Kehoe is fit for Sunday, I think Moyle Rovers probably have enough to get over them.”

The first of four games in the intermediate championship today gets underway at 1.30pm in Cashel, that’s the meeting of JK Brackens and Clonmel Óg.

The other group 3 game sees Fethard playing Clonmel Commercials at 3.30pm in Cloneen.

Meanwhile this evening, Loughmore-Castleiney play Grangemockler-Ballyneale in Littleton at 6.30pm whilst at 7pm in Ardfinnan it’s Moyle Rovers versus Galtee Rovers.