One dead, four injured following two-vehicle collision in Tipperary

A woman has died following a fatal two-vehicle collision in Tipperary.

The incident occurred last night (Friday March 29th, 2024) on the N24 at Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary, at approximately 10pm.

A female passenger of one of the cars, who’s in her 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.





The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for what’s understood to be non-life threatening conditions at this time.

The male driver and passenger of the second car, both aged in their late teens were also transferred to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for what’s understood non-life threatening injuries.

A female passenger in that car, also in her late teens, was transferred to TUH for injuries believed to be non life threatening.

The road remains closed at this time and local traffic diversions are in place. The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or anyone that was travelling in the area of the N24 at Kilsheelan on Friday 29th March between 9.30pm and 10.10pm to come forward.