A new biomethane processing plant has been officially opened in Tipperary Town by the Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney.

Nephin Renewable Gas is already employing 11 people locally and is hoping to double their staff numbers in a short space of time.

The site on Rosanna Road will be the new company’s headquarters but it’s hoping to expand all across the country and become the leader in the field.





MD of the parent company Nephin Energy Tom O’Brien outlines the growth plans:

“At the moment there is 11 people located in Tipperary, there’s 20 in total involved, some in Dublin.

“That’s growing quickly, it will be doubling in size over the next year and growing as we build out the portfolio of plans over the years.”